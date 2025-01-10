Is A Warning On Booze Misguided? Plus, The ‘Fatale’ Journey Of An NA Brand.

Is booze so bad that it should come with a warning label? The U.S. Surgeon General thinks so and has advised Congress to act. What, if any, impact would potential legislation have? The hosts discuss.
This episode also features an interview with Julie Cielo, the founder of pioneering non-alcoholic cocktail brand Ferm Fatale, who talks about the successes, missteps and eventual closure of her company.
In this Episode
|0:25: Marina Mike. Damp Jacqui. Vegas Craven. Aisle Ray. VIPers. Dunkin’ Pits. Bad Booze. Bull Blood. – Ray thought John was doing Dry January, but it’s another Craven (and Jacqui, sort of) that’s off the sauce. Did we see Mike surf in MDR? You may see John and Ray in Las Vegas and San Diego in a few days. Just as Ray will never sit in a middle seat, Patagonia Provisions never misses. Which of us had dreams of launching a better-for-you soda brand in college? The answer is in our newsletter. Does the world need a Boston cream donut-scented conditioner or orange soda shampoo? Target and Walmart buyers say YES. Are government officials unfairly demonizing alcoholic beverages? What about sugar? Good questions, and we have answe… well, opinions. John mixes up a fresh batch of bull blood-infused beverages before Jacqui gives a ‘fiend a chance and Mike sweats from eating spicy cookies.
|32:59: Interview: Julie Cielo, Founder, Ferm Fatale – Launched in 2015, Ferm Fatale was conceived as an “alternative social beverage” designed for health-conscious consumers and marketed as a mixer or a drink that could be served on its own. In the years that followed, the brand’s positioning and packaging evolved to align with growing interest in sober living and rising demand for alcohol analogs. While Ferm Fatale built a significant online business and was carried by natural retailers in Southern California, including Erewhon, the brand faced operational and financial challenges that were difficult to overcome. Last year, Julie made the decision to shut down the company.
Also Mentioned
Magic Cactus, Brez, Patagonia Provisions, Deschutes, Athletic Brewing, Jarritos, Dunkin’, Cafiend, Barbarian Water, Bang, AI Energy, Talkback Shortbread, Ferm Fatale