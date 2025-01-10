Is A Warning On Booze Misguided? Plus, The ‘Fatale’ Journey Of An NA Brand.

0:25: Marina Mike. Damp Jacqui. Vegas Craven. Aisle Ray. VIPers. Dunkin’ Pits. Bad Booze. Bull Blood. – Ray thought John was doing Dry January, but it’s another Craven (and Jacqui, sort of) that’s off the sauce. Did we see Mike surf in MDR? You may see John and Ray in Las Vegas and San Diego in a few days. Just as Ray will never sit in a middle seat, Patagonia Provisions never misses. Which of us had dreams of launching a better-for-you soda brand in college? The answer is in our newsletter. Does the world need a Boston cream donut-scented conditioner or orange soda shampoo? Target and Walmart buyers say YES. Are government officials unfairly demonizing alcoholic beverages? What about sugar? Good questions, and we have answe… well, opinions. John mixes up a fresh batch of bull blood-infused beverages before Jacqui gives a ‘fiend a chance and Mike sweats from eating spicy cookies.