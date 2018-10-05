Taste Radio Insider Ep. 2: Want Brand Loyalty? ‘Be Consistently Great,’ Says Uncle Matt’s Founder; Insight Into the KDP/Core Deal

Matt McLean, founder and titular figure of organic beverage company Uncle Matt‘s, is fond of saying that orange juice is ounce-for-ounce the most nutritious beverage on the market. He might be a little biased; after all, orange juice is the brand’s flagship line.

There are, however, a few qualifiers to his promotion of orange juice, notably organic sourcing and high quality standards, each of which are rooted in Uncle Matt’s business philosophy.

“We want to be consistently great at everything we do,” he said in an interview included in this episode. “We don’t skimp. We don’t cut corners.”

Listen to our conversation with McLean in which explains how the company’s commitment to premium sourcing and production has elicited a loyal following, particularly among natural channel consumers. He also discussed efforts to expand brand offerings and evolve its portfolio to reflect consumer interest in fast growing categories, including energy drinks and kombucha.

Also in this episode: BevNET editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman offered insight and perspective into Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) $525 million acquisition of Core Nutrition.

In this Episode

1:59: Cann You Make This Conference? — The hosts discussed BevNET and NOSH’s Cannabis Forum , a half-day session that will explore the emerging cannabis market and how it could impact food and beverages business. 11:45: Interview: Matt McLean, Founder, Uncle Matt’s — BevNET’s Ray Latif sat down with McLean at Natural Products Expo East 2018, where he discussed the origins of Uncle Matt’s and why he launched the business, how the company cultivates consumer evangelists for the brand, the thought process for entering new beverage categories, and the decision to sell the company to Dean Foods last year. 31:35: Analysis: KDP Acquires Core for $525 Million — BevNET’s Jeff Klineman breaks down the blockbuster deal, including the timing of the acquisition, why Core was an attractive target for KDP, what it means for other KDP’s allied brands, and the impact on Essentia, which is rumored to be for sale.

Also Mentioned

