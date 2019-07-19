1:21: The European Kombucha Tour & Pickles On a Beach — The episode opens with John Craven fiddling with adaptogenic drops, discussing his recent visit to Europe and recounting the variety of kombucha brands he saw during his travels. The hosts also bantered about a kombucha product created for SodaStream, munched on superfood bars with compostable packaging, pondered as to whether Ray’s beach attire is dissimilar from his everyday outfit, and spoke about a few ready-to-pour cocktail brands.

16:48: Interview: Jesse Wolfe, Founder/CEO, O’Dang Hummus — In an interview recorded at the 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show, Wolfe spoke about the years-long process of getting O’Dang Hummus, a brand of hummus-based dressings, into Publix, a Florida-based chain of conventional grocery stores. Wolfe went into detail about how the brand, now distributed at 1,200 Publix locations, was conceived, why he believed that Publix was the right fit, his first interaction with the retailer, how an appearance “Shark Tank” kept it out of the chain and how the company ultimately won acceptance on shelf.

33:45: Interview: Lisa Curtis, Founder/CEO, Kuli Kuli — Curtis, who appeared Taste Radio Ep. 98 , sat down with editor Ray Latif at the 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show, for an interview about how Kuli Kuli landed at Walmart. As part of their conversation, Curtis explained why Walmart had been in her sights nearly since the brand’s inception, how years of persistent email communication with a buyer eventually led to a key meeting, and why sales data was a critical part of getting on shelf. She also spoke about how an unplanned car ride with a fellow entrepreneur played an important role in winning placement at Sam’s Club and why the wholesale/club retailer was interested in bringing the brand into its stores.