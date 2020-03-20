Taste Radio Insider Ep. 77: A Bloom Is On The Horizon. Here’s How To Prepare For It.

This week’s episode focuses on ways that the BevNET and NOSH teams are working with entrepreneurs to support their businesses during these uncertain times, and also includes an interview with Candice Crane, founder/CEO of botanical drink brand Petal Beverage, who spoke about how she is navigating a challenging environment for small food and beverage companies.

Founded in 2017, Petal has won plaudits for its organic sparkling beverages which are formulated with a range of botanical essences, including rose water, lychee and elderberry, among others. The brand is distributed in 1,000 locations, including at Gelson’s, Jimbo’s, Albertsons and Cost Plus World Market. As part of our interview, Crane spoke about her foray into the beverage industry, identifying the brand’s core consumer and how the company is leaning into its digital marketing strategy amid an evolving retail landscape.

In this Episode

1:07: Let’s “Hangout” For A Beer Or Coffee — The episode’s hosts spoke about how some brands are managing their businesses during the current and also encouraged entrepreneurs and brand executives to reach out to the BevNET and NOSH teams for a virtual meeting to discuss business strategies and planning or just to check in for a beer or coffee. They also offered suggestions on how to pitch news, ways to amplify trade communication (email us at strategy@bevnet.com ), how to enjoy cocktails with your kids and a few notable snack and beverages brands that helped keep the team nourished over the past week. 15:34: Candice Crane, Founder/CEO, Petal Beverage — Crane spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about her family’s history of entrepreneurship, her inspiration for launching Petal and key takeaways from the brand’s initial test in the Chicagoland market. She also discussed how the company incorporates influencer content into its digital marketing, how Petal is adjusting its 2020 retail strategy and why she believes that food and beverage companies have “an obligation to do well.”

Also Mentioned

Petal Beverage, Herb & Lou’s, Unite Food, The Naked Baker, Simply 7, Whisps, Brewer’s Crackers, Lyre’s, Better Booch, Maple Mama, Shroom Shot