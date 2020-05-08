— The episode opens with most of the hosts expressing excitement at the impending return of German soccer and praise for food and beverage brands lending support to those in need during the crisis. They also chatted about how a heavy metal-themed canned water brand has taken a non-traditional approach to music production and why it’s promoting skateboarding in the kitchen.

13:08: Jamba Dunn, Founder/CEO, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha — Within an expansive interview with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif, Dunn spoke about the inspiration behind Rowdy Mermaid, the company’s shift from a taproom business to a focus on packaged products and how his interest in New Nordic cuisine formed the basis for the brand’s ingredient strategy. He also discussed Rowdy Mermaid’s gradual expansion beyond the Rocky Mountain region, whether he had to r eevaluate the company’s mission and value system in the shift from a small to a large company and why he was impressed with investment partner Allen Karp’s choice of attire in their first meeting. Later, he spoke about challenges in scaling capacity and output, his clever acronym for “CEO” and his belief that “an entrepreneur is the only person who would work 80 hours a week to keep from working 40.”