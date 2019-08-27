2:16: Interview: Dave Burwick, President/CEO, Samuel Adams — In an interview recorded at Samuel Adams headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, Burwick discussed growing up in Worcester, Massachusetts, and attending Harvard Business School. He also spoke about why he chose to work at PepsiCo over Microsoft,the company’s work culture, how he managed relationships at the soda and snack giant, and why he decided to leave the company after 20 years and join Weight Watchers as its North American president. Later, he talked about the complex interview process to become the president and CEO of Peet’s Coffee, how the company “scaled cult,” and why M&A was key to its innovation strategy. He also discussed his current role at Samuel Adams, the challenges facing craft beer and why he believes that the company’s Truly hard seltzer brand will eventually be bigger than its flagship beer.