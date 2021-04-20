Barnana’s Secret Weapon? It’s Often Wasted.

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On the cusp of Earth Day 2021, we’re joined by Caue Suplicy, the founder and chairman of Barnana, which markets premium snacks made from upcycled bananas.

Founded in 2012, Barnana uses slightly overripe bananas that would otherwise be discarded to produce dried banana bites, tortilla chips and cookie brittle, which are sold at major retailers nationwide including Costco, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway.. Meanwhile, as a founding member of the Upcycled Food Association, Barnana is leveraging its experience to support new and emerging upcycled CPG concepts.

In an interview featured in this episode, Suplicy spoke about the company’s development and evolution, including how the company analyzed consumer demand to better understand how to market and promote the brand/product. He also explained the company’s strategy for sourcing and utilizing sales data, why hiring from within has benefited the brand and how he has navigated the industry as an immigrant founder.

In this Episode

0:38: What Millennials Really Think About Sustainability, Gluten-Free Faves & RayFC — BevNET reporter Brad Avery made a guest appearance in the the opening banter, which included a discussion about how millennials perceive sustainably-minded brands, how the team is gearing up for BevNET & NOSH Virtually Live , Ray’s embrace of gluten-free brands (along with a chicken sandwich cheat) and interesting products that have tickled our fancy of late. 26:02: Interview: Caue Suplicy, Co-Founder/Chairman, Barnana — Suplicy spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about Barnana’s recent label revamp and new mascot and how it ties into the company’s partnership with EarthDay.org. He also discussed Barnana’s recent alignment with almond-based dip brand Bitchin’ Sauce, how the company’s first intern became a co-founder and the elements of its simple and easily understood message about mission and values. Later, Suplicy explained how Barnana’s consumer research strategy has evolved, how data impacted its selling story and pitch to retailers, being mindful about when to launch new products and how his Brazilian heritage factored into the company’s development.

Also Mentioned

Barnana, ReGrained, Forager, Uglies Snacks, Imperfect Foods, PathWater, Coca-Cola, Rudi’s Bakery, Egglife, OMG…It’s Gluten Free, ZenB, Wet Hydration, Vegan Rob’s, Pirate’s Booty, NUGGS, Raisels, Akeso Water, Death Wish Coffee, Bitchin’ Sauce, Zico