Why Staying ‘Fiercely Independent’ Helped Amy’s Kitchen Become A $600M Brand

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

How did Amy’s Kitchen, which has remained independently owned since its inception over 30 years ago, become a globally recognized and trusted brand that generates over $600 million in annual revenue? In a word, commitment.

Founded in 1987, Amy’s Kitchen launched with a single product and has since evolved into an organic-centric platform brand that markets over 250 food items, including its popular soups, frozen burritos and pasta bowls. Family owned and self-described as “fiercely independent,” the Sonoma County-based company prides itself on making accessible and affordable food, the majority of which is produced at four facilities located across the U.S. Amy’s co-founders Andy and Rachel Berliner characterize these facilities as “large kitchens,” a depiction in line with their dedication to create homestyle and authentic meals.

As might be expected, industry conglomerates have made dozens of offers to acquire Amy’s over the years, but the Berliners have remained steadfast in their commitment to independence and operating the company on their own terms.

As part of an interview featured in this episode, the Berliners spoke about how they’ve maintained their vision and focus for Amy’s, why a retirement-aged accountant was the company’s most significant hire and responsible for Amy’s emphasis on financial stability and why they are extremely patient when it comes to new product development. They also discussed how they managed the company during the pandemic, how they envision the next stage of development for Amy’s and why their happiness has never been tied to financial gain.

In this Episode

0:38: Interview: Andy and Rachel Berliner, Co-Founders, Amy’s Kitchen — The Berliners sat down with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif and kicked things off with a chat about Amy’s Kitchen’s better-for-you candy bars and Andy’s family roots in the chocolate business along with Amy’s history in the business of organic food retail and agriculture. They also discussed why trends had little to do with the launch of Amy’s, the brand’s first major inflection point and three key values that their CFO had instilled in the company. Later, they explained why they “don’t come out with something until it’s right,” how they manage a broad product portfolio and the differences between their manufacturing facilities and that of other major packaged food companies. They also spoke about moving quickly to protect their employees prior to the initial Covid-19 outbreak, what the term “family business” means to them, how their daughter is and will continue to be involved in the company and why daily meditation is at the center of their life philosophy.

Also Mentioned

Amy’s Kitchen

Listener Comments