The New Rules For Success In Food And Beverage

0:45: Empanadas Win The Day. Your Cocktail Brand Could Win $10,000 On The Next One. — The hosts chatted about the recently held NOSH Pitch Slam 10 competition and its winner, Cocina 54 , a brand that aims to create a “new generation” of better-for-you Latin American foods and currently markets a line of frozen empanadas. They also discussed BevNET’s inaugural Cocktail Showdown , an early-stage brand pitch competition designed to showcase innovative, spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktails and riffed on several new products to cross their desks over the past week.

15:04: Interview: Denise Woodard, Founder/CEO, Partake Foods — We kicked things off with Denise Woodard, the founder & CEO of Partake Foods, a brand of cookies and baking mixes that are free from eight major allergens, and are sold at Target, Whole Foods and Sprouts stores nationwide. In this clip, pulled from our episode featured on January 29 , Woodard spoke about staying focused after initially being rejected by potential investors, the impact of sales data in the company’s Series A round, why entrepreneurs should ask for specific versus general advice and why she views her employees as her “boss.

24:20: Interview: Mike Fata, Founder, Manitoba Harvest — Our next clip is pulled from an episode featured on March 16 with Mike Fata, the founder of global hemp foods producer Manitoba Harvest. Fata spoke about why he describes himself as “a born entrepreneur but a made CEO,” why he urges listeners to “dream bigger,” how he advises entrepreneurs when it comes to navigating a competitive market for natural foods and how he utilized confidence and fear to become a better leader.

32:41: Interview: Lezlie Karls Saltarelli, Nick Saltarelli and Jake Karls, Co-Founders, Mid-Day Squares — We continue with a clip from our episode published on June 1 , which featured the co-founders of Mid-Day Squares, a surging brand of refrigerated chocolate and protein snack bars. They discussed the keys to their compelling social and content strategy and how they measure ROI for their efforts, how they define and value “tribalism” and why a commitment to clean ingredients and consistent communication with the brand’s consumers gave the brand a solid foundation on which to build.

44:06: Interview: Bill Moses, Founder/CEO, Flying Embers — Next we featured a clip from an episode published on May 25 , which featured an interview with Bill Moses, the founder of better-for-you alcohol beverage platform Flying Embers. Moses, who is also the co-founder of probiotic drink and kombucha brand KeVita, discussed his perspective on innovation in the context of online retail, why making the right hires is critical to maintaining the company’s growth pace and the importance of finding balance amid an intense drive to win.

50:20: Interview: Ayeshah Abuelhiga, Founder/CEO, Mason Dixie Foods — The episode continues with Ayeshah Abuelhiga, who is the founder of Mason Dixie Foods, the fastest growing frozen baked goods company in America. In this clip, pulled from an episode aired on March 30 , Abuelhiga spoke about how bias and inequality in corporate life prompted her foray into entrepreneurship, how Mason Dixie gained a foothold in a legacy food category and how she vetted investors for the company’s Series A round.