You Just Can’t Beat IRL. And, Why This ‘Ugly’ Exit Got An Online Ovation.

0:38: Home Again, Ray ≠ Roy, The Most Beloved Person In Food & Bev – While happy to be home, Ray was confused as to why event attendees believe he looks like a certain character from the TV show “Ted Lasso.” The hosts praised and thanked Stephanie Haughey, a Whole Foods veteran who is known in the food and beverage community for championing and mentoring early-stage brands. They also celebrated the founders of ginger beverage brand Ginsation, True Scoops, a maker of DIY ice cream and Essential Candy, which markets hard candy infused with essential oils and spoke about why the industry applauded Ugly Drinks co-founder Hugh Thomas’ decision to exit the company to focus on self-care.