Over $60M In Funding, But Does It Pass The Smell Test? Plus, We Tell ‘Tales’ And Maxi Mentors.

0:48: We’re All About The Hot, Hot, Hot. Tasty Treats Also Please Us. Brad Has Accepted The Challenge. – The hosts chatted about New Orleans, the site of the 2022 Tales of The Cocktail event, beignet-flavored beverages and PepsiCo’s recent investment in a brand of refillable water bottles and scented “flavor” pods. They also discussed the ascendance of grain-free snack and bakery brand Soozy’s, the market launch of a traditional salsa and new beverage brand with a proprietary sweetener blend. Oh, and Brad committed to setting his mouth on fire.