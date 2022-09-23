The Most Asked Question We Hear From Founders. Jacqui Has A Hot Take.

0:39: So Great To See You, Even For 10 Seconds. Support With Scaling. All Hell Breaks Loose. – Ray admits to an issue with intros before the hosts chatted about conversations and connections from last week’s meetup events. They also offered advice on scaling strategies, riffed on a marshmallow-flavored bourbon, functional spices and a new mood-centric beverage line. Later, Jacqui took on Paqui’s one-chip challenge, eliciting sweat, tears and screams… among all the hosts.