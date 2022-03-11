The Triumphant Return Of Expo West – What We Saw (So Far) And Loved

0:25: We Have A TikTok House. It’s Really Bacon, Right? Yes, There’s A Drinkable Kimchi. – The team explained why their Airbnb’s back patio would be a perfect backdrop for TikTok videos, reflected on the palpable energy and excitement felt in the aisles at Expo West and talked about why the event was a useful platform for both booth and “backpack” exhibitors. They also gushed about an upstart chocolate brand and a couple early-stage and innovative beverage companies, why a plant-based bacon threw everyone for a loop, Jacqui’s review of a vegan caviar and which two functional drink brands are now leaping into the growing pool of pops. Later, they chatted about a striking new line of probiotic beverages, a mouthwatering ube spread and a preview of things to come from GT’s Living Foods.