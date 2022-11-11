The Underestimated Value Of Showing Up. And How A Little Oomph Goes A Long Way.

In this episode, the hosts explained why founders who regularly attend industry events are often better positioned to support their brands than those who don’t, riffed on the impact of sleek and clever packaging and marveled at a sparkling water brand’s latest LTO.

This episode also features an interview with Michael Lewis, the founder and general manager of oomph!, a new brand of low-sugar, functional candy chews and gummies that is backed by venture capital firm Science Inc., an investor in Liquid Death and Dollar Shave Club, among others.

In this Episode

0:45: No, These Are Not Dad Jokes. Long Lists Getting Longer. Some Standout Package Design. – Ray got the show going with a few truths before he, John and Mike spoke about why networking opportunities at BevNET Live and NOSH Live are unlike those at other industry events. They also highlighted a new olive oil brand with a catchy name and unusual label, why Ray was particularly impressed with a recently launched plant-based breakfast sandwich, an RTD cocktail whose package resembles the shape of a CD and a collaboration that, TBH, is pretty special. 20:20: Michael Lewis, Founder and General Manager, Oomph! – Lewis met with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif at Natural Products Expo East 2022 where he spoke about how Science Inc., which developed and incubated oomph, evaluated the opportunity for better-for-you candy, why the venture capital firm saw him as the right person to lead the charge, how oomph is applying learnings from early customer feedback into its marketing and communication strategy and why innovation is top of mind.

Also Mentioned

Dream Pops, Single & Fat, Ferm Fatale, Alpha Foods, Graza, Brightland, Cocchi, Whitebox Cocktails, Sap’s, Aura Bora, Chubby Snacks, TBH, Transcendence Coffee, oomph!, Liquid Death, SmartSweets