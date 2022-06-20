(We’re) Back in New York, And Loving Every Minute Of It

0:40: Chelsiron, Jacqui’s A Pitch Slam Pro, Content Is Still King, Brownies Are The Best – Convening on the stage after day one of BevNET Live, the hosts chatted about Jacqui’s first time judging the New Beverage Showdown, the quality of speaker panels and presentations at the events and the triumph of an adaptogenic brownie brand. Mike also praised the communication skills of New Beverage Showdown semifinalists and Ray expressed his admiration for an innovative cocktail brand.