(We’re) Back in New York, And Loving Every Minute Of It

Taste Radio’s hosts reflected on the return of BevNET and NOSH’s summer events to New York City, the accessibility of admired brand leaders and top retail executives at NOSH Live, the camaraderie among entrepreneurs meeting each other for the first time in person at BevNET Live and why taste and story inspired the strongest reactions for judges in the events’ brand competitions.
In this Episode
|0:40: Chelsiron, Jacqui’s A Pitch Slam Pro, Content Is Still King, Brownies Are The Best – Convening on the stage after day one of BevNET Live, the hosts chatted about Jacqui’s first time judging the New Beverage Showdown, the quality of speaker panels and presentations at the events and the triumph of an adaptogenic brownie brand. Mike also praised the communication skills of New Beverage Showdown semifinalists and Ray expressed his admiration for an innovative cocktail brand.
Also Mentioned
Wild Fizz Kombucha, Plink!, Perfy, Aura Bora, Saffron Road, Mid-Day Squares, Sweet Loren’s, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Orgain, Culture Pop, Poppi, Ruani, SOMI Energy, Everything Cheeze, Straightaway Cocktails