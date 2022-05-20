We’re Psyched About These Things. You Probably Are, Too.

0:40: Tom Cruise + An Aperitivo = Perfect. Plus, Squares, Severed Heads and Stars. – John is irritated, so Jacqui suggested an eject button, while Ray is pumped about a certain sequel and bitter cocktails. After debating the value of novelty holidays, the hosts also discussed entrepreneurs and executives from high-profile brands, including Mid-Day Squares and Liquid Death, that will be on stage at NOSH Live and BevNET Live in NYC, why it’s fine to pair these ‘delics with kids’ drinks, what a super-premium coffee and tea brand has to do a ‘90’s hip-hop group and the value of striking packaging and craftsmanship.