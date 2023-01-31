Focus On Taste, Not Trends. It’s What Makes This ‘Goat’ Great.

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Stephanie Izard, the founder of acclaimed restaurant The Girl and The Goat and a former winner of cooking competition TV show “Top Chef,” doesn’t spend much time thinking about food trends.

Instead, a consistent focus on preparing delicious food and teaching others to do the same has been paramount to Izard’s success as a restaurateur and is at the core of her CPG brand, This Little Goat.

Launched in 2016, the brand markets globally-inspired sauces, spices and crunches developed from recipes that Izard created in her restaurants. The products are designed to “make it easy for home chefs to create complex, interesting meals,” she explained.

This Little Goat is carried by hundreds of independent and chain grocery stores nationwide, including The Fresh Market, Raley’s, Price Chopper. According to the company, the brand saw sales growth across all channels in 2022 and nearly doubled its revenue in natural retailers.

In this episode, Izard spoke about the origins of This Little Goat, how taste and accessibility guide the brand’s thoughtful product and marketing strategy, why the company turned to self-manufacturing for its Chili Crunches and how she became more comfortable as the primary spokesperson for her restaurants and brand.

In this Episode

0:45: Stephanie Izard, Founder, This Little Goat – Izard spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, where the chef was cooking up a storm at the brand’s booth and explained how green beans and fish sauce played into the creation of This Little Goat. She also discussed her role in the brand’s package design, why trends don’t influence new product development, how the company forecasts demand and why she tries to be involved in as many retail meetings as possible. Later, she spoke about how self-manufacturing gives the company flexibility to produce limited-time offerings and collaborations and shared her thoughts on challenges facing fine dining establishments.

Also Mentioned

This Little Goat, Momofuku Goods, Fly By Jing