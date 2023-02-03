Why Transparency Wins & What Wary Investors Want

0:51: Elvis Is In The Building, We Need Your Number, What’s In Your Milk? – Ray kicked off the show with praise for the biopic “Elvis,” before the hosts chatted about why you should email – and not DM – Jacqui, a February meetup event at BevNET’s San Diego office and a CTA for Expo West exhibitors . They also discussed the duality of plant-based foods and beverages with long ingredient lists, Mike took a shot of hot sauce and made a public plea the founders of Belgian Boys and the hosts shared their thoughts on animal crackers, energy drinks and a mushroom-centric beverage brand.