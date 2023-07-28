Gen Alpha & A Holy Grail Sweetener. Oh, And, Canada!

In this episode, the hosts shared CPG roundups from the Pacific Northwest regions of both the U.S. and Canada, discussed the controversy surrounding children and caffeine and questioned whether honey truffle could be a gamechanger for the food and beverage industry.
In this Episode
|0:35: Portlandia & Prime. Marmots & Mountains. Bad Breath & Blue #1. — Did Jacqui dodge lava? It certainly looked that way. Melissa’s Canadian store checks yielded some interesting information and sparked a conversation about Prime Energy and Gen Alpha, before the hosts collectively chatted about natural sweeteners, artificial ingredients and whether gum is worth the trouble.
Also Mentioned
Bob’s Red Mill, Mid-Day Squares, SmartSweets, Guru, Buddha Brands, Made Good, Love Good Fat, Big Mountain Brands. Silverhill Sprouted Bread, Doritos, Red Boat, Prime, 5-hour Energy, Gatorade, Powerade, BodyArmor, Ghia, Betty Booze, Aviation Gin, Sol-ti