A Definitive 5 For ‘25. These Things Will Happen. We Hope.

0:25: Upstarts, Assemble! Cann Do. Deal Us In. More NA, Please. Outrageous = 1.7%. – Ray wonders if the team should consider living bi-coastal before encouraging more collaborations between emerging brands. John opines on the huge opportunity for cannabis-based brands and stirs the pot on M&A and nascent categories. Mike calls for material change in the availability of institutional capital, and Ray (once again) hops on his soap box about artificial ingredients. John touts a “perfect” cocktail, while Mike plinks and pops.