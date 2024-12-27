A Definitive 5 For ‘25. These Things Will Happen. We Hope.

We’re not prognosticators. But we are a hopeful bunch.
With a new year on the horizon, the hosts have five (actually, six) wishes for the food and beverage industry in 2025. Swift progress is unexpected, but these are reasonably achievable goals.
In this Episode
|0:25: Upstarts, Assemble! Cann Do. Deal Us In. More NA, Please. Outrageous = 1.7%. – Ray wonders if the team should consider living bi-coastal before encouraging more collaborations between emerging brands. John opines on the huge opportunity for cannabis-based brands and stirs the pot on M&A and nascent categories. Mike calls for material change in the availability of institutional capital, and Ray (once again) hops on his soap box about artificial ingredients. John touts a “perfect” cocktail, while Mike plinks and pops.
Also Mentioned
Fly By Jing, Daily Crunch, Little Sesame, Fishwife, Lundberg, Graza, Aura Bora, Rind, Ghost, C4, French Squirrel, Tanqueray, Guinness, Plink, Happy Pop, Hoste