How A ‘Small Town’ Is Paving A Probiotic Path To The Big Time

For a brand with a diminutive name, Small Town Cultures has big ambitions.

Based in upstate New York, Small Town Cultures was founded by entrepreneur Cori Deans in 2017. The company uses regional ingredients to make fermented foods that contain no vinegar nor added sugar. Packaged in clear glass jars with minimalist labels designed to showcase the vegetables’ natural color and crispness, Small Town Cultures sells a variety of probiotic-rich products, including its Red Onions, Turmeric Kimchi and Traditional Sauerkraut.

The brand is distributed nationally at a variety of natural, conventional and independent retail chains, including Whole Foods, Price Chopper, Earth Fare and Central Market.

Cori, who created the brand after struggling with a personal illness and later realizing the health benefits of fermented foods, has sought to build Small Town Cultures as a company that can expand the appeal and accessibility of gut-healthy products among consumers across the country.

In this episode, Cori discusses how her passion for probiotics led to the development of Small Town Cultures and how she sought to create a brand that stood out from both legacy and upstart players. She also talks about her response to actress/entrepreneur Jessica Alba’s DM on Instagram, how she manages the complexity of both production and sales and marketing, and how she assesses new retail and distribution opportunities for fermented foods.

0:25: Cori Deans, Founder & CEO, Small Town Cultures – Cori and Taste Radio editor Ray Latif speak amid NOSH Live Winter 2024, where the entrepreneur explains why she “did everything the opposite” when it came to package design and sought to make the use case for Small Town Cultures obvious and accessible. She also talks about how the brand’s logo was inspired by Nike, why she was “waiting for someone else to create a brand for me” before launching her company, and how she began the business in the kitchen of her sister’s restaurant. Cori also discusses the challenge in finding a co-packer that could make products to her standards, the target consumer for Small Town Cultures and why was determined to get the brand carried by conventional grocery chain Price Chopper. She also explains why she wishes that she had a co-founder, how she talks about the company to new and prospective hires, working with angel investor firm Point Positive and why she’s excited about every day.

