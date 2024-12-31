How Today’s Leaders Are Building Tomorrow’s Billion-Dollar Brands

– Let’s kick things off with Ben Goodwin and David Lester, the co-founders of leading better-for-you soda brand Olipop, In this clip, pulled from

an episode published on August 20

, Ben and David talk about why marketing doesn’t lean heavily into the products’ functionality. They also explain why its mission and economic outcome “will forever be entwined” and why hiring talented leaders at the strategic level is “beyond critical.”