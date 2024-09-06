A Show About Side Hustlers, Noodle Lovers & T-Pain

Was Newtopia Now worth a visit? Why are founders flocking to San Diego? Is “Side Hustlers” the new “Shark Tank”? What’s going on with instant noodles? And, is drinking pastrami a real thing? All good questions. The hosts have answers.
In this Episode
|0:25: Naked + Famous. Sippin’ In The CPH. Newtopia FOMO. Meet Up. Reese W. Instant Debate. Deli Drink. – Ray and Mike are back after a two-week hiatus and both praise Jacqui on her hosting skills during their absence. Ray chats about Craven’s Scandinavian consumption habits and everyone decides they’ll attend the next edition of a new trade show. The hosts also highlight the upcoming Taste Radio Meetup in San Diego on Sept. 25, before Mike talks about a new business pitch television show focused on female founders. Ray busts out a bunch of easy-prep noodles and Jacqui showcases a couple unusual collaborations.
Also Mentioned
Bonbuz, Brune Kitchen, Maruchen, Funyons, immi, Watcharees, Nomad Popcorn, Tru, Driftaway Coffee, Leisure Hydration, Spicewalla