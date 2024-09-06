A Show About Side Hustlers, Noodle Lovers & T-Pain

– Ray and Mike are back after a two-week hiatus and both praise Jacqui on her hosting skills during their absence. Ray chats about Craven’s Scandinavian consumption habits and everyone decides they’ll attend the next edition of a new trade show. The hosts also highlight the upcoming

Taste Radio Meetup in San Diego on Sept. 25

, before Mike talks about a new business pitch television show focused on female founders. Ray busts out a bunch of easy-prep noodles and Jacqui showcases a couple unusual collaborations.