Sips & Whispers – Talking Shop With Ken Sadowsky

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

He may be nicknamed “The Beverage Whisperer,” but when Ken Sadowsky speaks he’s heard loud and clear.

A longtime industry advisor and investor, Ken is one of the most respected and influential voices in the beverage business.

Ken is currently the executive director of The Northeastern Independent Distributors Association, known as NIDA, a group of wholesalers that operate in states from Maine to Pennsylvania. He’s also a senior advisor with Verlivest, the Belgium-based investment holding company founded by the owners of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which holds stakes in Oatly, Vita Coco and Hint Water. Ken is personally invested in and an advisor to several beverage companies including LifeAid, Icelandic Glacial, Recess and Dyla Brands.

This episode is the third of a trilogy with Ken, who also joined us for conversations in 2016 and 2019. Ken and Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sample drinks representing fast-growing, bleeding-edge and established categories, including better-for-you sodas, cannabis libations, nonalcoholic cocktails, and shots of the juice variety. As they sip their way through a mish-mash of beverages, Ken shares his perspective on trendy concepts, package design, formulation his investment thesis, and successful retail strategies.

In this Episode

0:35: Ken Sadowsky, The Beverage Whisperer – Ken and Ray engage in some Sox talk before they dive into a mass of beverages, foreign and domestic. Ken talks about cutting his teeth back in 1983 and his ability to understand what brands have what it takes to go from “the core consumer to the more consumer” and why he’s not bullish on non-nutritive sugar alternatives. They sip on some Chamberlain Coffee and chat about how the cold brew coffee category has morphed and whether non-alcoholic cocktails are – at this point – more sizzle than steak. Ken also explains why he’s a fan of entrepreneurs with industry experience and why it’s important to be nice to your distributors, before sipping on Olipop’s limited-edition Barbie collaboration and sharing his take on the future of better-for-you sodas. He also admits to being an “illegal cannabis consumer” (not really), why you should sample beverages warm, getting retailers to merchandise your brand in two locations and the Catch-22 of fundraising.

Also Mentioned

Mountain Dew, Chamberlain Coffee, Throne Sport Coffee, Vitaminwater, De Soi, Little Saints, Lapo’s, Seedlip, Parch, Honest Tea, Prime, Alani Nu, Olipop, Slim Fast, Poppi, Evolution Fresh, Nantucket Nectars, Nixie, Late July, Cape Cod Potato Chips, Milonga, Recess, Magic Cactus, Alldae, Guayaki, Yerbae, Louie Louie, Fhirst, Wunderground’s Brain Wash, Califia Farms, Starbucks, Loom, The Turmeric Co., Icelandic Glacial