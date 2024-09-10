Four Sigmatic Had Its Doubters. Now Millions Are Drinking Its Mushrooms.

0:35: Tero Isokauppila, Founder & CEO, Four Sigmatic – Tero and Ray kick things off with a brief chat about Kalsarikännit, a Finnish word with a very strange definition, before the entrepreneur talks about his family’s farm, the reason why children generally avoid mushrooms and whether “sigma” will show up more often in Four Sigmatic social posts. Tero also explains how his parents’ professions influenced his education and created a foundation for his foray into entrepreneurship, why he says “mushrooms chose me,” and how Four Sigmatic addresses consumer skepticism about fungi. He also talks about how the company planned and participated in sampling demos and events early into its development, the impact of sponsoring podcasts in the development of the brand, and how a boom in mushroom-infused food and beverages has affected awareness and misinformation about functional mushrooms. Tero also discusses the evolution of Four Sigmatic’s package design and why the brand emphasizes functionality more than it has in the past, why he doesn’t believe that great packaging is an indicator of potential success for early-stage brands, and why he views his brand’s name as “part of our journey.” He also talks about Four Sigmatic’s success on e-commerce and why the company needs to evaluate its strategy every 6-12 months, his perspective on investing time and resources on Amazon vs. DTC, why he advises new entrepreneurs that when it comes to product development “just do the one thing,” and why he describes category management as “both an art and a science.” Tero also explains how Amazon and Whole Foods are creating a synergistic omnichannel platform and talks about his funding strategy as an angel investor and how price and taste influence his perspective.