Big CPG Vs. Emerging Brands. Why The Pendulum Is Swinging.

– Jacqui takes over primary hosting duties while Ray is OOO, and does a damn good job of it. Melissa has a new moniker, and it fits her well. Community Call is, in a sense, casting –

email to learn more

. The hosts all weigh in on

Peter Gialansis’s scribe

, why UNFI and competing brands may be unfairly cast as the villains and the upside to a long and arduous road. They also share their two cents on Queen B’s latest opus and talk about upcoming industry events in San Diego before John presents his spicy mashed potatoes. Melissa then shows a patriotic side and Jacqui explains how she’s preparing for a very steep journey.