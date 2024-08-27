True Or False? Taylor Foxman Has All The Answers.

Straight talk can be hard to come by. Speak with Taylor Foxman, however, and the veteran beverage executive and industry advisor will give you the unvarnished truth, or, as she does in this episode, declare something an outright falsehood.

Taylor has over a decade of experience in beverage alcohol and beyond, having worked for globally recognized wine, beer and spirit companies including Pernod Ricard and Gruppo Campari.

She’s currently the founder and CEO of The Industry Collective, a leading beverage and cannabis advisory firm and is also a board member/board advisor with investment firms Alethia Ventures and MacArthur Capital.

In this episode, we speak with Taylor for a conversation framed as a series of statements that she addresses as true or false, including those about the value of great taste, the impact of bad PR, the sober-curious movement, the future of cannabis beverages and Gen Z consumers’ relationship with alcoholic drinks.

0:35: Taylor Foxman, Founder & CEO The Industry Collective – Taylor chats with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about her home office in New York before discussing her career experience and work with fast-growing beverage companies. Taylor then shares her take on a range of statements related to beverage brands and CPG in general, beginning each response with true or false. Her replies incorporate her perspective on public relations, personal investment strategy (and how it relates to her fridge game), why she’s bullish on moderation, a certain reality TV show, the power of one’s network in their ability to raise money and whether great brands always have a great founder story.

Ponyboy Slings, Boston Beer Co., Lyre’s, Athletic Brewing Co., Poppi, Dio Cocktails