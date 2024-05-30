Black Founders Club, Ep. 1

Despite major strides taken by a new generation of bold entrepreneurs and brands, Black-owned food and beverage companies still face persistent headwinds getting on the shelves of mainstream supermarkets, finding significant investment,and scaling long-term.
From a consumer and an equity standpoint, this is untenable. A significant slice – 14% – of American consumers are Black. We know that there are Black founders out there but they are not necessarily making their way into our consciousness or on the radar of much of the established CPG structure.
As a resource for all founders, Taste Radio, in collaboration with Quentin Vennie, the co-founder and CEO of beverage brand Equitea, has developed a special series that highlights conversations on various aspects of the challenges felt by all entrepreneurs filtered through the experience of Black founders. We also discuss the ways that the environment has changed, and how it has not, as well as identifying resources that our founders may not yet realize exist.
In this first edition of the series, we sat down with Quentin, Partake Foods founder Denise Woodard and Ibraheem Basir, the founder of A Dozen Cousins, for a roundtable discussion that explores the foundational reasons that each started their brands, how modern Black-owned brands are extending a legacy of Black entrepreneurship, ways in which they are building their companies’ culture to reflect their own, and the impact of Black-owned and ethnic-themed brands in expanding the audience for natural and organic foods.
In this Episode
Also Mentioned
Equitea, Partake Foods, A Dozen Cousins