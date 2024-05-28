Talking Shop With Insiders From Walmart, Sprouts & Gelson’s

1:10: Interview: Will McDonald, VP DMM – Beverages, Walmart – Will talks about how he cut his teeth at Walmart in the retailer’s gift card section, why “being choiceful” in managing assortment is “the bedrock of what we do,” and why Walmart is interested in meeting with as many potential suppliers as possible. He also explains why he prefers in-person introductions to emails, how long it takes from an initial meeting to getting product on-shelf and the value of working with brands that are sold in a limited number of Walmart locations. Will also engages in some category word association (RTD coffee, energy drinks, mid-calorie soda, RTD cocktails, functional beverages, kombucha/chilled beverages, kids’ beverages) and answers a question about Walmart’s ability to influence how kids’ beverage brands formulate their products.