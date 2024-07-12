Can Kombucha Make A Comeback? Money Is Still Flowing… In Some Spaces.

It’s a “buy or sell” episode as the hosts opine about the future of online grocery shopping, fish sticks, and whether kombucha can recapture some of its magic (and sales). They also discuss Athletic Brewing Co.’s recent $50 million financing round and highlight a few fizzy and spicy new products.
In this Episode
|0:25: Boatin’. No Stage In S.D. M&Athletic. Bruised Peaches. White(fish) Space. Hops For Breakfast. – An hour before the Newton-based team set sail on Boston Harbor, the hosts chat about John’s upcoming interview as part of a Naturally San Diego meetup on July 17 and the reasons why Athletic Brewing hasn’t been acquired… yet. They also share their personal preferences on buying produce using a smartphone or keyboard, why Ray thinks there’s big potential for a sleepy frozen segment and whether current challenges in the kombucha category can be overcome. Later, Jacqui gets Parch-ed, Ray is impressed with a new sparkling water brand, Mike unveils an upscale condiment and John samples a morning brew.
Also Mentioned
Athletic Brewing, Gorton’s, Elavi, Peepal People, Olipop, Poppi, De La Calle, GT’s Living Foods, Fishwife, Paro, Chai Box, Kola Goodies, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Health-Ade, Revive, Humm Kombucha, Kevita, AriZona Beverages, Truff, Parch, Cure Hydration, Hoplark