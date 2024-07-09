Simon Ford Built – And Sold – His Brand By Following A Simple Rule

During our conversation with Simon Ford, the co-founder of revered spirit brand Fords Gin, he recited an adage that could be inscribed on the walls of any successful company: “People don’t do business with brands, they do business with people.”
He’s lived by the maxim throughout a 20-plus year career that includes experience in wine retail, bartending, spirits marketing, and, of course, entrepreneurship.
In 2012, Simon and master distiller Charles Maxwell launched The 86 Company, a portfolio of high-quality and versatile spirits, including Fords Gin, developed to set a standard for modern bars and mixologists. Fords Gin emerged as one of the definitive brands represented at high-end cocktail bars around the world and was key to the acquisition of The 86 Company by beverage alcohol giant Brown-Forman in 2019.
In this episode, Simon speaks about how a diverse background in spirits and hospitality helped him create extensive connections within each industry, what he means when he says that he “never pitches business,” the reasons behind successful – and unsuccessful – relationships, his belief that naivety is a gift and how he cultivated a strategic partnership with Brown-Forman.