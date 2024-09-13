Canna We Get Some Clarification Here? Plus, Hot Products Galore.

0:25: Wine Under A Bridge. London Via San Diego. Explosive Ranch. Is It 1991? Dumplings & Drinks. – We get a debrief from John on his adventures in Copenhagen including sipping natural wine in a rather odd location and perhaps a bit of buyer‘s remorse. The hosts discuss their upcoming travel to California and England and invite listeners to meet up in both places. They also talk about everything bagel seasoning’s 15 minutes of fame and present ranch dressing in a less-than-pleasant light. Mike gets mad about Governor Newsom’s recent regulation and John breaks down the impact of the politician’s actions. They also chat about Ghia’s latest opus, a spicy ramen collaboration and a unique RTD latte.