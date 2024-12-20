Were We All Wrong About Olipop & Poppi?

Did anyone see this coming? Last week, BevNET learned that the Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo plan to launch prebiotic, low-calorie sodas in 2025. How will their respective forays impact the fast-growing category and what does it say about potential acquisitions of leading brands Olipop and Poppi? The hosts weigh in.

We also speak with Steffin Oghene and Tony Salles, the vice president and third-generation master distiller, respectively, of awarded tequila brand El Tequileño along with Davide Segat, the bars manager at the city’s NoMad Hotel, for a conversation about the creation of a limited-edition tequila, the Side Hustle Select Barrel Double Añejo.

In this Episode

0:25: So Dark. Timing & Negotiations. Best Of. Tokyo Twinkies. AM Greek Cocktails. – Ray is a hot mess, but it’s fine because Donnie Darko and Denis Villeneuve films have entered the chat. John describes Coke and Pepsi’s BFY soda plans as “a story we’ve seen before” and compares the prebiotic pop category to the early days of energy drinks in the U.S. Mike draws an analogy between tech and beverages, Jacqui wonders about the timing of Coke and Pepsi’s plans and Ray notes the former’s strategy of focusing on its legacy brands as opposed to buying new ones. The hosts also encourage listeners to revisit content from BevNET and NOSH’s winter events before wolfing down on the latest viral food sensation and waxing on what makes Gen Z consumers excited about certain snacks and beverages. Mike gets amped about Maazah and Jacqui recalls slugging boozy Greek libations early in the morning. 34:02: Interview: Davide Segat, Side Hustle & Steffin Oghene/Tony Salles, El Tequileño – Davide, Steffin and Tony Salles discuss the rise in tequila consumption and popularity in the U.K. and U.S., the origins of the Side Hustle Select Barrel Double Añejo and how much planning and experimentation went into the final product, and how limited-time offerings fit into the marketing strategies for both Side Hustle and El Tequileño.

Also Mentioned

El Tequileño, Simply, Soulboost, Olipop, Poppi, Culture Pop, Sobe, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Vitaminwater, Powerade, BodyArmor, Bubly, Red Bull, Monster Energy, Rockstar Energy, KMX, Mountain Dew, Fresca, Hurray’s Girl Beer, Beer Girl, Basic Cellars, Superfoodio, Tokyo Banana, Maazah, Fly By Jing, Gloria’s Shito, Kleos, RMBR