How ‘Fancy’ Became Trendy

0:25: An Irish “Beer Factory.” One-Day Sprint. Spicy Flights. Generation-Neutral. FUQ BOI? Breakfast Martinis. BevNET Com. – Upon his return from across the pond, Craven suggests a new date for SFFS, how the trade show featured hot sauces galore and one product left Mike feeling “straight nuked.” The also talk about how booths highlighting South Asian brands attracted lots of energy and attention from attendees. Later, Craven gets “outed,” before the hosts go deep on rooibos and how subscription clubs are effective in generating consumer enthusiasm, revenue and feedback. Also, we learn that Jacqui’s mom has a new bag and how a cult favorite sweets brand got a bite-size revamp.