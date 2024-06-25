Nixie/Late July Founder Can’t Overemphasize The Importance Of This

Nicole Dawes isn’t the kind of CEO that operates from behind a desk.
Throughout her career, Nicole, the founder of Late July Organic Snacks and Nixie Beverage Co., has consistently stressed the importance of building brands at the store level. Being in the field yields critical information about how products are performing on shelf, she says, and also strengthens relationships with retail buyers and merchandisers.
That philosophy helped her build Late July into a nationally distributed brand that was acquired by snack giant Snyder Lance in 2014. And she’s drawing on the same playbook to develop Nixie.
Launched in 2020, Nixie markets organic flavored sparkling water sold in 12 oz. cans. The products are distributed in 11,000 stores and the brand has become the fastest-growing in its category within the natural channel. Earlier this month, Nixie entered the emerging better-for-you soda space with a new line of zero-sugar and zero-calorie sodas. The products come in three varieties – classic cola, root beer and ginger ale – and are available nationwide at Sprouts and regional retailers, including New Season’s and Raley’s.
In this episode, Nicole discusses the development of the new soda line, why “doing what we say we’re going to do” is the key to strong relationships with retail buyers, the challenge of deciding when to accept opportunities even if you’re not ready for them and how the Nixie team works hand-in-hand with outsourced field support.
In this Episode
Also Mentioned
Late July Snacks, Nixie, Harken Sweets