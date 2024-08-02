Is Capital Starting To Flow Again? Plus, A New ‘Fast Track’ Emerges.

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Does the announcement of a new $135 million fund offer any indication about the flow of new capital in food and beverage? The hosts discuss and also highlight a Poppi-infused snack, Walgreens’ private label prowess and some “notable” folks.

This episode features an interview with five entrepreneurs, including the founders of Little Spoon, Four Sigmatic and O2, who are drawing upon their extensive experience, networks and resources to support emerging brands via a new venture called CPG Fast Track.

In this Episode

0:35: Yosemite’s Erewhon. Pop-Guac. No-tables. Mo’ Money. Nice! Naked & Famous. Feed Bags . – Jacqui recounts her visit to one of America’s most famous parks and its well-stocked general store, the Newton crew misread a snack recipe and poured soda into guacamole, and the hosts chat about Nosh’s praise for “notable” leaders and influencers in the food industry. They also reflect on Siddhi Capital’s launch of a second fund and what it means for emerging and growth-stage brands, share their takes on a well-known drug store’s private label brand and compare it to those of Walmart and others, and highlight a few new products, including ramen-flavored popcorn and a canned cocktail with a nude-ish name. 37:06: CPG Fast Track Co-Founders – Launched by five industry executives – Dave Colina, founder and CEO of O2 Hydration; Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine; Lisa Barnett, the co-founder of Little Spoon,; Markus Karjalainen, co-founder of Four Sigmatic; and Matthew Gartland, co-founder and CEO of SPI Media – CPG Fast Track works with entrepreneurs who are beyond the proof point phase of their businesses and beginning to scale retail presence and distribution. In this conversation, we speak with the quintet about how they are utilizing their collective experience to provide mentoring and additional forms of training to carefully selected groups of founders.

Also Mentioned

O2 Hydration, Little Spoon, Four Sigmatic, Fishwife, Heyday Canning, MiLa, Mason Dixie Foods, Once Upon A Farm, Better Sour, RXBAR, DeeBee’s Organics, Chomps, Poppi, Peepal People, Doosra, Paro, Momofuku, Mid-Day Squares, immi, Aura Bora, Caulipower, Olipop, Taika, Nomad Snacks, Tip Top, San Diego Bar, Gorilla