Recess (R)evolution. How This Pivot Helped Build A Relaxation Empire.

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Upon its much hyped debut in 2019, Recess was dubbed by the press as “the Lacroix of CBD.” Founder and CEO Ben Witte has always preferred a different tagline: “the Red Bull of relaxation.”

CBD was the fuel for Recess’ hot start, but when the beverage industry cooled on the cannabinoid — the result of a challenging regulatory environment — the company turned to another trendy ingredient: magnesium.

In 2021, Recess introduced Recess Mood, a new line of sparkling waters infused with magnesium and adaptogens and marketed as modern relaxation beverages. Leading with the tagline of “calm, cool, collected,” the products have become the primary driver of sales of the brand and represent the vision that founder and CEO Ben Witte says he always had for Recess: a platform of beverages intended to help people relax. The company later added Mood powders to the mix, and in 2022 launched a line of zero-proof mocktails that Ben describes as a natural extension of the brand.

Recess has emerged from the pivot as a prime-time player that is sold in over 18,000 stores nationally and is one of the best-selling beverage brands on Amazon. It is mentioned and merchandised alongside the likes of high-profile drinks like Olipop, Poppi and Liquid Death.

In this episode, Ben talks about how he navigated a shift toward a product mix that realizes his vision of a relaxation beverage platform, how Recess built a thriving online business, how the company utilizes consumer feedback to support its sales and marketing efforts and why it is preparing for a major expansion in brick-and-mortar retail.

In this Episode

0:35: Ben Witte, Founder & CEO, Recess – Taste Radio editor Ray Latif recalls his first interview with Ben and the hype around Recess’ launch in 2019, before the entrepreneur talks about his reasoning for developing a brand focused on relaxation and how the timing of Recess’ launch benefited the brand. He also discusses the strategy of building a digitally native omni channel brand, how a quote from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos helped him realize the importance of patience, and how he identified magnesium as an anchor ingredient for Recess. Ben also explains how the rise of non-alcoholic beer has helped the development of Recess’ zero-proof cocktails, how consumers’ interactions with consumers has evolved and the brand’s communication has changed and how brick-and-mortar success is tied to online advertising.

Also Mentioned

Recess, Olipop, Poppi, Liquid Death, White Claw, Athletic Brewing, High Noon, Cutwater, Topo Chico, Kin, Ghia