LesserEvil Is Doing Good. Really Good. Attitude & Operations Are The Keys.

It’s one of the fastest growing natural food brands in recent years, but better-for-you snack maker LesserEvil still has plenty of room to scale. Literally. The vertically integrated company just opened its second production facility in its home state of Connecticut, one it views as the next step towards expansion into mainstream retailers.

Best known for its organic popcorn and identified by the cherubic Buddha-like icon on the front of every bag, LesserEvil debuted in 2005. Its current trajectory, however, began in 2011 when former bond trader Charles Corestine acquired the company, which, at the time, was nearly bankrupt. In the time since, LesserEvil has become a nationally distributed brand that is available at Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Walmart, Costco and Sprouts.

In addition to popcorn, the brand markets a broad range of snacks, including its corn-based “Space Balls” and onion ring-inspired “Moonions,” as well as those made for kids and toddlers. The products are made without seed or vegetable oils and are USDA certified organic and/or Non-GMO Project Verified.

In this episode, Charles talks about the company’s self-manufacturing model and how it relates to retail strategy, innovation and gross margin, why making organic foods affordable is both moral and fiscally wise and what he’s learned about staffing, leadership and branding.

0:35: Charles Corestine, CEO, LesserEvil – Taste Radio editor Ray Latif speaks with Charles at LesserEvil HQ in Danbury, Connecticut about the brand’s foray into the club channel, the reasons for its“slow and methodical” approach to growth and why he’s getting more comfortable using the title of “founder.” Charles also talks about why he’s in the production facilities “multiple times a day,” his increased focus on operations and his belief that “everything can be learned and it’s all just about attitude.” He also explains why great brands are grounded in authenticity; how demand planning impacts ingredient sourcing, sales strategy and innovation pipeline; and why LesserEvil markets products designed for specific age groups. Charles also talks about how being vertically integrated allows the company to sell its products at affordable prices, why he believes founders need to be “super scrappy” if they want to self-manufacture, why he’s wary of “over-hiring,” and the most rewarding part of his journey as CEO.

