Kyle Cooke, Loverboy & The Reality Of Building A Lifestyle Brand

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The cultural relevance of reality TV stars is typically short-lived. Kyle Cooke, however, is playing the long game.

Best known as a cast member on Bravo’s popular television series “Summer House,” Kyle is also the founder of Loverboy, a fast-growing brand of premium sparkling hard teas, spritzes and canned cocktails launched in 2018. Loverboy is prominently featured on “Summer House” as it has throughout the show’s past five seasons during which Kyle has given viewers an inside look into the brand’s development.

“Summer House” has been a boon for building awareness and eliciting trial of Loverboy, but Kyle points out that the brand wouldn’t have the traction it does without delivering on the better-for-you ingredients and flavor that consumers are increasingly seeking out from RTD alcoholic beverages. Consumer demand has generated plenty of retailer interest; the brand is currently available nationally at Kroger, Whole Foods and Total Wine & More.

In this interview, Kyle speaks about how he has cultivated an authentic connection between Loverboy and its consumers, how ingredient quality generates new interest, the reason that merchandise has become a key profit center for the company, and why, despite having 470,000 followers on Instagram, he wants to “make a better effort” on social media.

In this Episode

0:35: Kyle Cooke, Founder & CEO, Loverboy – Kyle and Taste Radio editor Ray Latif reminisce on their first meeting as contestant and host of BevNET’s first Cocktail Showdown competition, why he prefers the title of “entrepreneur” more than “reality TV star,” and how his dedication to being a television personality is directly related the development of Loverboy. He also explains how the company converts novelty interest into loyal consumers, what dictates brand aesthetic, why he’s confident in Loverboy’s ability to compete with the leading hard tea brand and how he assesses alignment between Loverboy consumers and viewers of “Summer House.” Later, Kyle talks about how merchandise “cements Loverboy as a lifestyle brand” and why his celebrity sometimes works against him in pitch meetings.



Also Mentioned

Loverboy, Twisted Tea, Mid-Day Squares, Nectar Hard Seltzer