Our First Round Of Faves From A Fabulous Expo West 2024

Episode
And, breathe… having combed the cavernous halls of a gargantuan Natural Products Expo West 2024, the hosts had plenty to discuss. From innovative new products and fast-growing categories, to trendy ingredients and exhibitor enthusiasm, this episode provides their first recap of an incredible event.

In this Episode

0:35: We’re By The Pool, But Never Touch The Water – The BevNET Airbnb is a fine, if imperfect, venue for the recording. The hosts resist close talkers and agree that Ray sounds like Sting (well, maybe that’s just Ray’s opinion). An emerging brand gives us the ultimate version of Dunkaroos, better-for you candy and soda (and a couple candy bar brands) are top of mind, but what the heck is Astragalus? A quick refresh, before feasting on plant–based and traditional forms of dumplings, bao and kimbobs.

Also Mentioned

Alec’s Ice Cream, Glonuts, Taika, Leisure Project, Brutal Snacks, Kokada, Doosra, Xinca Foods, Rooted Fare, Humble Potato Chips, Ray’s Chips, Ya Oaxaca!, Harken Sweets, Gigantic Candy, Snickers, Laffy Taffy, Starburst, Joyride, Yum Organics, Elavi, Olipop, Poppi, Culture Pop, Nixie Sparkling Water, Humm Kombucha, Kor Shots, Pop Off, Rockaway, Moss, Jolly Moss, Better Booch, Pockets Chocolates, Blue Bottle, Del Origen, Hiyo, Prime Hydration, BodyArmor, Omni Foods, Sobo, Ocean’s Halo, Sozo, Mizo

2024-03-18T13:36:42+00:00

