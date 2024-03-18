Our First Round Of Faves From A Fabulous Expo West 2024

0:35: We’re By The Pool, But Never Touch The Water – The BevNET Airbnb is a fine, if imperfect, venue for the recording. The hosts resist close talkers and agree that Ray sounds like Sting (well, maybe that’s just Ray’s opinion). An emerging brand gives us the ultimate version of Dunkaroos, better-for you candy and soda (and a couple candy bar brands) are top of mind, but what the heck is Astragalus? A quick refresh, before feasting on plant–based and traditional forms of dumplings, bao and kimbobs.