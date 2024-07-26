When Innovation Goes Right… And, When It Goes Terribly Wrong.

There’s high praise, some head-scratching and outright dismay in this innovation-centric episode of Taste Radio. Among the highlights: an upstart labneh brand and a Gen Z-inspired line of better-for-you soda. Less appealing: a corporation’s commodification of ethnic foods and global flavors.
In this Episode
|0:25: It Sounds Phishy. Mike Gets A Treat. No Cap. A Tiny Moment. Oh, Ben. Spicy Bread. – Mike is back and shares some deets about a THC-fueled concert before he gets his chance to sample a viral frozen dessert. Ray realizes that a new beverage brand is not for him and that its clever name went over Jacqui’s head. The hosts wonder whether labneh can go mainstream and are agitated by two new brand extensions launched by Ben’s Original. They also chat about high-flying gummies and shots, avocado bread (!) and why European wheat makes all the difference.
Also Mentioned
GoodPop, Ore-Ida, No Cap!, Bezi Labneh, Yaza, Ben’s Original, Gorilla, Fable, Magic Cactus, Flyers Cocktail Co., Calexo, Brez, Cadence, Novo Brazil, Revival Einkorn, Ceybon, The Avocado Bread Co.