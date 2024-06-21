Evaluating Market Readiness Vs. Market Potential. It’s Tough.

On the heels of BevNET Live Summer 2024, the hosts revisit the final round of the New Beverage Showdown and explain why evaluating emerging brands at different stages of development can be challenging. They also highlight a handful of new products and talk about the influx of saucy condiments.
In this Episode
0:25: Five-Zero. Zig Zag. Candy Toilets. Melissa x Guy Fieri. Hot & Saucy. — Melissa recounts her visit to one of NYC‘s most recognized landmarks, Mike talks about why an upcoming trade show allows attendees to zig while others are zagging, and Ray rips on a childhood treat that dentists surely love. The hosts collectively praise BevNET Live’s retail partners, and congratulate the winner of its pitch slam before sharing some behind-the-scenes information about the judging process. Melissa shares a guilty pleasure while on the road, Ray heaps praise on a hot honey brand and wonders why everyone seems to be feeling a little saucy.