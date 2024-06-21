Evaluating Market Readiness Vs. Market Potential. It’s Tough.

0:25: Five-Zero. Zig Zag. Candy Toilets. Melissa x Guy Fieri. Hot & Saucy. — Melissa recounts her visit to one of NYC‘s most recognized landmarks, Mike talks about why an upcoming trade show allows attendees to zig while others are zagging, and Ray rips on a childhood treat that dentists surely love. The hosts collectively praise BevNET Live’s retail partners, and congratulate the winner of its pitch slam before sharing some behind-the-scenes information about the judging process. Melissa shares a guilty pleasure while on the road, Ray heaps praise on a hot honey brand and wonders why everyone seems to be feeling a little saucy.