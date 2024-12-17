No Joke, This Comedian’s ‘Basic’ Brand Gives Modern Consumers What They Want

Being “basic” has long been a theme of Trey Kennedy’s popular standup routine and sketch comedy. He recently introduced the perfect pairing for his humor, Basic Cellars.

An Instagram sensation with over three million followers, Trey debuted Basic Cellars in October. Created in partnership with premium wine producer In Good Taste, the brand is designed to appeal to modern consumers who love wine, but are often put off by complicated and confusing verbiage. Basic Cellars sells two wines, a California Pinot Noir and an Italian white, that come in single-serve 187 mL glass bottles.

Marketed as “wine for people who don’t take themselves too seriously,” Basic Cellars is sold online in eight-packs for $60. The brand is gradually making its way into brick-and-mortar stores, according to Trey, who recently joined us for an interview.

As part of our conversation, Trey talks about how Basic Cellars melds his passion for comedy and wine, how the brand presents itself as a both an accessible and premium option, how its core audience aligns with that of his own and how he attempts to authentically incorporate the brand into his social media content.

In this Episode

0:25: Trey Kennedy, Founder, Basic Cellars – Trey chats with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about how he embraced wine after he “graduated” from beer and why the beverage is popular with his fanbase. He also talks about the reason for Basic Cellars’ bottle size, whether featuring the brand in his social posts has generated significant sales and how he attempts to create content that doesn’t feel like an ad. Trey also discusses his process for promoting other companies, whether Basic Cellars will begin to sell merchandise, the potential to extend the brand into other beverage categories and how he incorporates consumer feedback into business planning. He also talks about the company’s retail strategy and potential collaborations and shares his take on the most effective social media platforms.

Also Mentioned

Basic Cellars, Loverboy