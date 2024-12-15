0:25: Bowels & Beer. The Squish Wins. Viviana Approves. R Roll. Swag & Walnuts. NA FTW. Ask Away – In the Taste Radio studio at the Marina Del Rey Marriott, the hosts chat about NOSH Live Pitch Slam winner Mochi Love and how differentiation made difference in the competition. They also talk about soju-based RTD cocktail brand Yoju, which won BevNET’s Live’s Cocktail Showdown, as well as Good Beverage Co, a pouch-packaged cocktail brand that also wowed judges. John and Jacqui praised New Beverage Showdown winner Recoup, before Ray and Mike highlighted a few other founders and brands that impressed them at BevNET Live. Mike praised service supplier presentations at NOSH Live, including Bay State Milling and the California Walnut Board, Ray shows love to a new non-alcoholic brand created by the CMO of an “illegal” mezcal and an NA amaro spritz, and encourages event attendees to stay in touch. He also thanks the BevNET team for their consistently incredible work.