Why Entrepreneurs May Benefit From The Mars/Kellanova Deal

The hosts welcome NOSH managing editor Monica Watrous to the show as they discuss Mars’ $36 billion acquisition of Kellanova, including key takeaways from the deal, its impact on the food industry and why it may spur a flow of M&A activity among entrepreneurial companies.
In this Episode
|0:35: Ripple Effect. Bread Certified. Yu Try That New Brew? Cold Kelce. Meet Tha Kids. – Ray and Mike are OOO, so no soccer banter, but Monica is here to share the deets on a couple new episodes of CPG Week and her plans for the upcoming Newtopia Now trade show. She also presents a historical perspective and analysis of the Mars/Kellanova deal before John highlights a Linkedin post penned by Once Upon A Farm co-founder and CEO John Foraker about the potential for it to “start an avalanche.” The hosts munch on chia-laden snacks, sip on Liquid Death’s chocolatey collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, tease a peanut butter taste test and praise a new premium instant coffee.
Also Mentioned
Once Upon a Farm, M&Ms, Snickers, Dove Chocolate, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Pringles, Cheez-It, Starburst, Skittles, Twix, Kind Snacks, TruFru, Natural Heaven Foods, SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty, Dot’s Pretzels, RXBAR, Nutrigrain, Nature’s Bakery, Chia Smash, Liquid Death, Van Leeuwen, One Trick Pony, Diamond Brew, Ruby Jean’s Juicery