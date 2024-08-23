Why Entrepreneurs May Benefit From The Mars/Kellanova Deal

– Ray and Mike are OOO, so no soccer banter, but Monica is here to share the deets on a couple new episodes of CPG Week and her plans for the upcoming Newtopia Now trade show. She also presents a historical perspective and analysis of the

Mars/Kellanova deal before

John highlights a Linkedin post penned by

Once Upon A Farm co-founder and CEO John Foraker about the potential for it to “start an avalanche.” The hosts munch on chia-laden snacks, sip on Liquid Death’s chocolatey collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, tease a peanut butter taste test and praise a new premium instant coffee.