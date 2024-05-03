Walmart Is Getting ‘Better.’ But Will Brands Benefit?

0:35: A Terrifying Chameleon. Tipping Protocol. BevNET Gandalf. It’s Yeah. – On location at The Beverage Forum in Manhattan Beach, California, Ray and John share a few highlights from the event, including notable interviews recorded from our makeshift Taste Radio studio. Jacqui and Ray briefly recap Naturally San Diego’s third annual Pitch Slam and how a costumed person scared the living daylights of the competition’s host. Jacqui shares a secret about her shopping habits, the hosts collectively opine on Walmart’s latest opus and Mike is urged to bathe… in lemongrass curry.