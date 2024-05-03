Walmart Is Getting ‘Better.’ But Will Brands Benefit?

When the world’s largest retailer launches a private label brand of better-for-you and affordable food and beverage staples, it stands to reason that their customers will benefit. But how will Walmart’s new bettergoods brand impact its existing CPG suppliers? The Taste Radio crew weighs in.
In this Episode
0:35: A Terrifying Chameleon. Tipping Protocol. BevNET Gandalf. It’s Yeah. – On location at The Beverage Forum in Manhattan Beach, California, Ray and John share a few highlights from the event, including notable interviews recorded from our makeshift Taste Radio studio. Jacqui and Ray briefly recap Naturally San Diego’s third annual Pitch Slam and how a costumed person scared the living daylights of the competition’s host. Jacqui shares a secret about her shopping habits, the hosts collectively opine on Walmart’s latest opus and Mike is urged to bathe… in lemongrass curry.