What Keeps Emma Chamberlain Up At Night? It’s Not The Coffee.

Emma Chamberlain isn’t jaded by the ebb and flow of beverage entrepreneurship. Not yet, anyway.
On the contrary, the 22-year-old, who rose to fame as a YouTube creator and has since become one of the most prominent influencers in the world, says that she revels in the daily lessons learned from building her coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee.
Founded in 2020, Chamberlain Coffee sells whole beans, matcha and instant coffee direct-to-consumer and also markets ready-to-drink dairy-free lattes that are carried by Whole Foods, Albertsons, Walmart and Target.
We sat down with Emma and Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant at the 2024 Beverage Forum, held last week in Manhattan Beach, California, for a conversation about the brand’s development and growth strategy, why its identity is anchored by love and modernity, and how collaborations with other brands is determined by a set of “filters.”
This episode also features a conversation with Buster Houston, the vice president of national merchandising for supermarket giant Albertsons. Buster offers a deep dive into Albertsons’ merchandising strategy and the “four p’s” that dictate decision-making; how packaging impacts shelf placement and, in turn, generates trial; why slotting fees aren’t as cut and dry as they may seem and how early-stage brands can start a conversation with the retailer.
In this Episode
Also Mentioned
Chamberlain Coffee, Starbucks, 818 Tequila