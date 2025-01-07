Bo Knows… Beverages? Of Course He Does.

Bo Jackson, the multi-hyphenate sports icon and one of a handful of athletes to play both professional football and baseball, is tackling perhaps his biggest challenge yet – the beverage industry.

Bo is the creator of Bo3.0, a brand of zero-sugar hydration powders formulated with ingredients that are designed to support joint, heart and immunity health. Launched in February 2024, the brand comes in three flavors and is sold direct-to-consumer via the Bo3.0 website and Amazon.

In this episode, Bo and Larry Wert, the CEO of Jackson & Partners, talk about the creation and positioning of Bo3.0, how it fits into Bo’s perspective on nutrition and extends his presence in CPG, and the one reason he wouldn’t want consumers to buy the powders.

0:25: Interview: Bo Jackson, Creator, Bo3.0 & Larry Wert, CEO, Jackson & Partners – BevNET senior reporter Brad Avery speaks with Bo and Larry at BevNET Live Winter 2024, where the former L.A. Raiders running back and Kansas City Royals outfielder talks about travel troubles before discussing the development of Bo3.0 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bo also highlights his work in the food industry and why he describes his beverage brand as one in which “we do what everyone else failed to do.” He also explains his disdain for those who buy the products solely because of his name, before Larry talks about how Bo3.0 was created to be different from category leading hydration powders. Bo also discusses why they were patient with the launch and why he believes they’re “ready to run,” how he is involved in marketing and promotional initiatives and why he doesn’t watch football or baseball anymore.

