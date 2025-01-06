What’s In Store For 2025? Let’s Run It Back.

What can the past inform us about the future? As we enter a new year, this special edition of the podcast revisits three headlines from 2024 that generated inspired discussion among Taste Radio’s hosts and may hint at things to come for the food and beverage industry.
In this Episode
|0:29: PepsiCo Buys Siete – We begin with one of the most celebrated deals of the year, PepsiCo’s $1.2 billion acquisition of modern Mexican-American food brand Siete. In this clip, pulled from an episode published on October 3, the hosts discuss Siete’s rise in the context of emerging food and beverage trends and how investors and strategic companies evaluate better-for-you brands.
|6:59: The Launch of Lunchly – Does the world need a new Lunchables? In September, a trio of high-profile influencers – YouTube sensation Mr. Beast, along with PRIME co-founders Logan Paul and KSI – debuted Lunchly, a brand that is similar to Lunchables’ food and format but positioned as a better-for-you alternative. In an episode published on September 20, the hosts weighed in on the new brand and whether it represents significant differentiation from its legacy competitor.
|13:52: Pod (Won’t) Save America – A popular Linkedin post about how Big CPG impacts routes to market for small brands was the basis for a conversation featured in an episode published on August 30. The hosts, joined by BevNET’s director of community Melissa Traverse, discussed the scribe – penned by an executive at online distribution platform Pod Foods – and why UNFI and direct competitors may be unfairly cast as villains.
Also Mentioned
Siete, Lunchly, Lunchables, PRIME