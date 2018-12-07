Taste Radio Insider Ep. 11: We’re Talking BevNET Live, British Booch & Moju Juice

In this episode of Taste Radio Insider, we continued our exploration into the evolving food and beverage market in the U.K. from the perspective of two London-based entrepreneurs: Jarr Kombucha co-founder Adam Vanni and Moju Drinks co-founder Rich Goldsmith. Each discussed how they are scaling their brands in the emerging categories of kombucha and cold-pressed juice in the U.K., and what they view as the biggest opportunities for their respective companies. Note that our interview with Vanni came prior to the announcement that beer giant Duvel Moortgat had acquired a 60 percent majority stake in Jarr Kombucha, a deal that he alluded to during the conversation.

Also in this episode: the hosts discussed notable moments and presentations from day one of BevNET Live Winter 2018, held in Santa Monica on Dec. 3 and 4.

In this Episode

1:41: You Can See The Pacific From Our Room: Recorded at the Taste Radio studio at BevNET Live Winter 2018, BevNET’s Ray Latif, John Craven, Mike Schneider and Jeff Klineman riffed on day one of the conference. The conversation included discussion about the semifinal round of New Beverage Showdown 16, notable presentations by GT’s Living Foods founder/CEO GT Dave and Fiji Water president Elizabeth Stephenson, a breakout session on CBD beverages, BevNET’s Cannabis Forum and our Best of 2018 awards. A big thanks to the sponsor of the Taste Radio studio at BevNET Live, Blue Pacific Flavors, which makes authentic fruit and sweet flavors for global food and beverage brands. 13:45: Interview: Adam Vanni, Co-Founder, Jarr Kombucha — On location in London, BevNET CEO John Craven sat down with Vanni, who discussed the launch of Jarr and its development and compared the market for kombucha in the U.S. and U.K. He also offered insight into the evolution of the kombucha category, why it’s picking up traction in British bars and restaurants and the usage occasions for British consumers. Finally, Vanni addressed capacity constraints for Jarr and funding an expansion of its facility. 25:57: Interview: Rich Goldsmith, Co-Founder, Moju Drinks — Goldsmith spoke about the founding story for Moju, which was launched in 2015, its product portfolio and brand positioning. He also discussed the evolution of the market for cold-pressed juice in U.K., how the country “cherry picks” and adopts emerging trends from the U.S., and continued challenges in communicating the meaning of cold-pressed. Goldsmith also spoke about British consumers’ growing concerns about sugary drinks, differences in U.S. and U.K. palates, and what he views as the biggest opportunity for Moju.

Also Mentioned

GT’s Kombucha, Fiji Water, Jarr Kombucha, KeVita, Remedy Kombucha, Go Kombucha, Equinox Kombucha, Love Kombucha, J2O, Moju Drinks